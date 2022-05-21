iHeartRadio

Woman has life-altering injuries after stabbing in Toronto

Police tape is pictured in this file photo.

A woman has life-altering injuries after being stabbed multiple times in Toronto overnight, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the residential area of Grenoble Drive and Vendome Place, shortly before 2:20 a.m.

A woman in her 30s was attacked by a man and stabbed multiple times, police said.

She sustained life-altering injuries and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

No suspect information has been released.

Officers are investigating in the area.

STABBING:
Grenoble Dr + Vendome Pl
* 2:18 am *
- In/near houses
- Woman attacked by man
- Stabbed multiple times
- Officers have located the victim
- She has life altering injuries
- Taken to hospital
- Officers in the area searching
- Investigating#GO951049
^dh pic.twitter.com/uESsdW2IYQ

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 21, 2022
12