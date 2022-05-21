Woman has life-altering injuries after stabbing in Toronto
A woman has life-altering injuries after being stabbed multiple times in Toronto overnight, according to police.
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the residential area of Grenoble Drive and Vendome Place, shortly before 2:20 a.m.
A woman in her 30s was attacked by a man and stabbed multiple times, police said.
She sustained life-altering injuries and was taken to hospital in serious condition.
No suspect information has been released.
Officers are investigating in the area.
