Woman has life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A woman in her 60s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in North York, according to Toronto police.

At around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a driver in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

A woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre, police said.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

Offices continue to be at the scene investigating.

