A 58-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run in Markham early Friday morning, York Regional Police say.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., police responded to a collision at Denison Street and Birchmount Road where a woman was struck by a white panel van.

The van fled the scene southbound on Birchmount Road and then headed west on Steeles Avenue, police said.

The woman was rushed to hospital in serious condition, according to police.

“Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision, are being asked to please come forward,” a news release issued by investigators on Friday said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).