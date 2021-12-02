Woman hit by ETS bus driver and thrown out of downtown Edmonton crosswalk

A 32-year-old woman was injured Thursday afternoon when she was hit by an ETS bus in a downtown Edmonton crosswalk.

The bus was turning left onto southbound 109 Street from Jasper Avenue when the driver continued into a marked crosswalk where three pedestrians were walking, security video provided to CTV News Edmonton shows.

Two of the pedestrians were able to run away from the approaching bus, but one woman was struck in the back and tossed several feet out of the crosswalk and onto the roadway.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital. She was in stable, non-life-threatening condition, a spokesperson for Alberta Health Services said.

The bus driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian, the Edmonton Police Service confirmed.

EPS added that the woman was released from hospital Thursday night.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to ETS for more information.