Woman hit by falling tree in Balm Beach

Paramedics tend to a patient hit by a falling tree in Balm Beach, ON, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 (Courtesy of Christopher Fior)

A woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a falling tree in Balm Beach.

Paramedics said they received the call at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

There's no indication on what caused the tree to fall.

