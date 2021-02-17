One pedestrian was taken to hospital on Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Winnipeg’s West End.

It happened some time before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Balmoral Street and Sargent Avenue.

Police told CTV News Winnipeg a woman was hit by a vehicle as she crossed the street.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, and remains in serious condition as of Thursday morning.

The vehicle’s driver stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

The Winnipeg police’s traffic division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

The intersection was closed in all directions as police investigated. It has now been reopened.

- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen and Tim Salzen.