Woman hit from behind by truck in Regina, police asking for help in finding driver
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for help in finding a driver who hit a woman with a truck from behind on Monday.
At approximately 9:40 p.m. on May 29, RPS patrol officers found a woman lying on the road on the 2800 block of Dewdney Avenue.
A witness also called RPS at the same time and reported that a woman had been hit by a truck and the driver had left the scene.
Police officers and EMS attended to the woman who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, RPS said.
The victim told police that she had been walking across the street when a truck hit her from behind.
The vehicle is described as a light coloured pick-up truck.
Anyone with information that could identify the suspect is encouraged to contact police or crimestoppers.
