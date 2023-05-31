Woman hit from behind by truck in Regina, police asking for help in finding driver

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for help in finding a driver who hit a woman with a truck from behind on Monday.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. on May 29, RPS patrol officers found a woman lying on the road on the 2800 block of Dewdney Avenue.

A witness also called RPS at the same time and reported that a woman had been hit by a truck and the driver had left the scene.

Police officers and EMS attended to the woman who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, RPS said.

The victim told police that she had been walking across the street when a truck hit her from behind.

The vehicle is described as a light coloured pick-up truck.

Anyone with information that could identify the suspect is encouraged to contact police or crimestoppers.