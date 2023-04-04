Woman hospitalized, 3 others injured, during dog attack in south Edmonton

An Edmonton woman was taken to hospital Tuesday evening after a dog bit her, Alberta Health Services says.

A total of four people, including the owner and three neighbours, were injured after a male Akita crossbreed escaped from a house in the area of 18 Avenue and 63A Street S.W.

The 45-year-old woman was taken to hospital in an ambulance and was said to be in stable condition.

Another person was taken to hospital in a personal vehicle.

"One of the victims was reported to officers as having been bitten multiple times," said Chrystal Coleman from the City of Edmonton in a Wednesday announcement.

"Officers seized the dog and brought it to the Animal Care & Control Centre."

She did not say what will happen with the dog but that the investigation was ongoing.