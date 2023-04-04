Woman hospitalized, 3 others injured, during dog attack in south Edmonton
An Edmonton woman was taken to hospital Tuesday evening after a dog bit her, Alberta Health Services says.
A total of four people, including the owner and three neighbours, were injured after a male Akita crossbreed escaped from a house in the area of 18 Avenue and 63A Street S.W.
The 45-year-old woman was taken to hospital in an ambulance and was said to be in stable condition.
Another person was taken to hospital in a personal vehicle.
"One of the victims was reported to officers as having been bitten multiple times," said Chrystal Coleman from the City of Edmonton in a Wednesday announcement.
"Officers seized the dog and brought it to the Animal Care & Control Centre."
She did not say what will happen with the dog but that the investigation was ongoing.
-
'We have to break the cycle': Vancouver leaders, B.C. premier defend tent city decampmentThe premier and Vancouver's top officials defended their approach to Wednesday's takedown of the Downtown Eastside tent encampment with police enforcement, insisting safety issues had escalated to the point they had to act.
-
Calgary Flames keep playoff hopes alive with victory over Winnipeg JetsAndrew Mangiapane and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and assist as the Calgary Flames kept their playoff hopes alive with a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.
-
Barrie councillors eye future with multiple major developments on the tableThe Barrie council chambers were fuller than usual Wednesday evening as many people turned out to have their voices heard on two major developments being proposed.
-
Minor injuries after pedestrian struck by carA pedestrian suffered minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in east London, Ont. Wednesday night.
-
'It is about all of us as a community': Manitoba looks to create new strategy to train policeThe province is looking to create a new strategy when it comes to police training in Manitoba.
-
More Scrubbi cleaning contractors come forward with allegations of missing payMore contractors with Vancouver-based cleaning company Scrubbi have come forward with allegations that they have not been paid what they are owed.
-
Phone scammers posing as victim services employees, Burnaby RCMP warnThe Burnaby RCMP are warning the public of a phone scam after a fraudster posing as a victim services employee from the force contacted a man in his 80s last week.
-
WRPS investigate break-and-enter in WaterlooThe Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after receiving reports of a break-and-enter at a Waterloo residence, through an unlocked door.
-
Kitchener Rangers to play game 4 without captain PinelliThe Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.