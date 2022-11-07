Woman hospitalized after being injured during City Centre Mall arrest: EPS

A 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital by paramedics Monday after she was arrested by security guards at City Centre Mall.

Video of the arrest posted to social media shows the woman bleeding on the floor while being restrained by at least three male security guards.

The woman can be heard shouting "I'm sorry," "You're hurting me" and "I just want a bus ticket" while several other mall-goers watch with some recording the arrest on their phones.

Edmonton Police Service said the woman has a "trespassing ban" at the mall and was told to leave twice, but kept coming back.

"It is alleged the female re-entered the mall a third time and security members then attempted to arrest the woman, who was uncooperative," spokesperson Scott Pattison confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

"The woman, who sustained unknown injuries during the arrest, was subsequently taken to a holding cell in the mall by security members."

Police were called just after 11 a.m. and the woman was taken to hospital with "what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury," Pattison said.

A member of the local Bear Clan, a group that advocates for and helps unhoused people, posted video at the scene. Organizer Judith Gale is heard yelling "for shame" among other things. She also showed the blood on the floor of the mall.

Anyone with cell phone video of the arrest was asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to mall officials for comment.

