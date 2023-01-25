Woman hospitalized after car sandwiched between truck and school bus
One woman was sent to hospital after a three-car crash involving a school bus in North Grenville, Ont. Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on County Road 43 at Donoghue Road. The school bus was stopped to load children, and a car behind it was stopped as well.
A truck came over the hill and crashed into the car, sandwiching it between the truck and the school bus, OPP Const. Annie Collins said.
The crash sent the car flipping onto its roof. The truck ended up on its side.
Collins said no children on the bus were injured, apart from a couple of minor bumps and bruises.
The woman driving the car needed to be extricated from the vehicle. She was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Female from car taken to hospital with minor injuries. https://t.co/QStpWC4CaG pic.twitter.com/RsO2WJRMpy— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) January 25, 2023
-
Insolvencies on the rise as Albertans struggle with inflationThe Bank of Canada's eighth rate hike in less than a year is coming at a tough time for many Albertans.
-
Vehicle crashes into police cruiser while OPP attend separate collisionAs southern Ontario deals with a winter storm on Wednesday, OPP have their hands full responding to collisions across the region, and one of those collisions involved a police cruiser on Highway 401.
-
MKO recommended as United Nations consultantAn Indigenous organization in Manitoba is being recommended to become consultants by a United Nations committee.
-
'Very close to home': North Stars captain helps lead mental health team initiativeBattlefords North Stars captain Jake Southgate is helping to raise awareness about mental health after losing his brother to suicide.
-
Three men arrested in connection with Saint John murder: policeThree men have been arrested in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Justin Breau in Saint John.
-
Mental health check-in: crisis calls increase as suicide rates trend downwardWhile groups that support Albertans in crisis say there is a rise in complex contacts from those needing help, the actual rate of death by suicide has been decreasing through the pandemic.
-
Nanaimo woman to stand trial for 2020 murder of boyfriend, interference with dead bodyA young woman from Nanaimo, B.C., who is accused of murdering her partner three years ago has been ordered to stand trial.
-
Just a bit of exercise can improve mental health, scientists, psychologists sayThe World Health Organization recommends that adults between 18 and 64 should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week, plus muscle-strengthening activities at least twice a week.
-
Man pays $10K for fake Rolex, Burnaby RCMP investigating fraudAfter a man paid $10,000 for a fake Rolex, Burnaby Mounties are warning about the perils or purchasing luxury goods through marketplace sites like Craigslist.