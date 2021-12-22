Woman hospitalized after crash with grader in north Edmonton
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A 39-year-old woman is in hospital after she was hit by a grader, and then her own car, in northeast Edmonton Wednesday morning.
The 61-year-old driver of the grader hit the woman's Ford Focus at the intersection of 50 Street and 137 Avenue at 6:30 a.m., the Edmonton Police Service said.
"The driver of the Ford Focus was then struck by her own vehicle as she attempted to exit it," EPS explained.
The woman is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A city spokesperson says it was not a city employee driving the grader, and the driver was not working for the City of Edmonton at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation and the intersection is now open.
