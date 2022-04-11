Woman hospitalized after high-rise fire in North York
CP24 Web Content Writer
Codi Wilson
One woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire at a high-rise building in North York this morning.
It happened at a residential building on Falstaff Avenue, located near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, shortly before 7 a.m.
Toronto Fire Services told CP24 that flames broke out in a unit on the 19th floor and heavy smoke was present upon arrival.
The fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters have now completed a primary and secondary search of the unit.
Paramedics say one woman was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
TTC buses were brought in to shelter residents after the building was evacuated.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
-
Rescue underway at Peggy’s Cove: RCMPA rescue effort is underway at Peggy’s Cove, N.S.
-
Sask. exploring plans for Regina General Hospital parkadeThe province is moving ahead with plans for a parkade at the Regina General Hospital.
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of Metro VancouverA snowfall warning has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver, which could see "impactful" snow accumulation Tuesday – nearly two weeks into April.
-
Vancouver councillors announce re-election bid under banner of new ABC partyThree city councillors who have been sitting as independents have announced they will be running for re-election with the recently-launched A Better City (ABC) Vancouver party.
-
Man in hospital following stabbing in Halifax Monday night: policePolice in Halifax are on the scene of a stabbing on Barrington Street near Scotia Square.
-
Chinook School Division could cut education assistants' paid hours due to budgetary pressuresEducation assistants (EA) in Chinook School Division are concerned their paid hours could take a hit.
-
Calgary Rath defend title at Canadian National ringette championshipsThe Calgary Rath had to wait three years to defend their ringette title, but on Saturday, the Rath made it official.
-
Animal welfare advocates speak out against backyard chicken coop pilotAnimal welfare advocates pleaded with committee members Monday to reject a two-year pilot project allowing urban chicken keeping.
-
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers return to workUnvaccinated New Brunswick healthcare workers returned to work Monday, after being put on unpaid leave late last year.