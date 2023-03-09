Woman hospitalized after Thursday morning stabbing
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Thursday morning.
According to the Edmonton Police Service, a woman was stabbed at an undisclosed location before boarding an Edmonton Transit Service bus.
She was transported to hospital from the area of 107 Avenue and 120 Street with non-life threatening injuries around 7:30 a.m.
"Police were able to confirm that the injuries were sustained away from any transit locations and before the complainant boarded a transit bus," an EPS spokesperson explained.
Police are still searching for the woman's attacker.
