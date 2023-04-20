Woman hospitalized in Toronto after being attacked by her dog

A woman has been hospitalized after being attacked by her own dog in Toronto on Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Ivan Road in Scarborough at approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, police said. The dog involved belongs to the woman, they added.

Paramedics confirmed the attack left the woman in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Toronto Animal Services confirmed to CTV News Toronto the dog was secured by its custodian and remains at the residence.

"As this is an active investigation we are unable to provide more details or speak to this case at this time," a spokesperson said in a statement.