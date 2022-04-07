Woman hospitalized, school put on lockdown after Mill Woods shooting
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital after a shooting in southeast Edmonton Thursday morning.
Shots were fired near Grace Martin School, located at 82 Street and 36 Avenue in Mill Woods, at approximately 11 a.m., the Edmonton Police Service said.
The shooting was targeted and the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The school was put on lockdown but has reopened, EPS said. The woman has no ties to the school.
"There are no further immediate concerns for public safety at this time," police said.
