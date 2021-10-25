Woman hospitalized with stab wounds in leg, police say

Waterloo regional police say a woman was taken to hospital with stab wounds in her leg on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to an apartment building in the area of Walter Street in Cambridge around 5:50 p.m. for reports of an injured woman.

According to police, a 23-year-old woman was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said they believe this was a targeted incident and there is no risk to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.