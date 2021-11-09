Woman identified as September fire victim, no arrests made yet: police

The woman who died in a house fire back in September has been identified by Winnipeg police.

On Sept. 21, around 8:45 a.m., there was a fire at a home located at 510 Young Street. Emergency crews found a woman inside and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that foul play was involved and the fire was set on purpose.

The woman has since been identified as 44-year-old Faye Sanderson.

The Homicide Unit is still investigating the fire but no arrests have been made.

Police are asking the public for help and if anyone has information on the fire, video of the incident, or information about Sanderson's interactions before the fire, they are asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.