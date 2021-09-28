Woman in 50s dies, Windsor-Essex adds 37 new COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Tuesday.

The health unit says a woman in her 50s from the community has died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 454 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,627 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,885 people who have recovered.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 18 people with COVID in hospital – 13 are unvaccinated, three are fully vaccinated and two are partially vaccinated. There are seven people in the WRH ICU, six are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are four unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and one patient who is partially/fully vaccinated.

The health unit says 288 cases are currently active - 122 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 166 non-VOC are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

11 cases are community acquired

5 cases are outbreak related

1 case is travel related

6 cases are still under investigation.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

13 workplaces

2 long-term care or retirement homes

2 community outbreak

5 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: