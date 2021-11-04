Woman in 60s dies, 18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday.
A woman in her 60's from the community has died.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 465 people.
WECHU released the weekly epidemiological summary on Thursday.
DATA HIGHLIGHTS:
- 20,563 cases reported and 7-day moving average of 22.6 cases per 100,000 population.
- For the week of October 25 – 31, the case rate is 39.3 per 100,000 individuals, an increase of 11.3 compared to the previous week.
- A decrease of 0.9% in percent positivity was observed this week, as it decreased from 3.6% (October 10 – 16, 2021) to 2.7% (October 17 – 23, 2021).
- Highest number of cases (24%) were seen among 0-19 year olds in the past two weeks.
- Essex had the highest weekly case rate of 84 cases per 100,000 population.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 2 workplaces
- 0 long-term care or retirement homes
- 5 community outbreaks
- 3 school outbreaks
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 8 cases are community acquired
- 2 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 325,665 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 15,647 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 310,018 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 5,301 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 640,984 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 85.8% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 81.7% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated