Woman in 60s dies, 18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday.

A woman in her 60's from the community has died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 465 people.

WECHU released the weekly epidemiological summary on Thursday.

DATA HIGHLIGHTS:

20,563 cases reported and 7-day moving average of 22.6 cases per 100,000 population.

For the week of October 25 – 31, the case rate is 39.3 per 100,000 individuals, an increase of 11.3 compared to the previous week.

A decrease of 0.9% in percent positivity was observed this week, as it decreased from 3.6% (October 10 – 16, 2021) to 2.7% (October 17 – 23, 2021).

Highest number of cases (24%) were seen among 0-19 year olds in the past two weeks.

Essex had the highest weekly case rate of 84 cases per 100,000 population.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

2 workplaces

0 long-term care or retirement homes

5 community outbreaks

3 school outbreaks

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

8 cases are community acquired

2 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED