Woman in 60s dies, 18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on April 6, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday.

A woman in her 60's from the community has died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 465 people.

WECHU released the weekly epidemiological summary on Thursday.

DATA HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 20,563 cases reported and 7-day moving average of 22.6 cases per 100,000 population.
  • For the week of October 25 – 31, the case rate is 39.3 per 100,000 individuals, an increase of 11.3 compared to the previous week.
  • A decrease of 0.9% in percent positivity was observed this week, as it decreased from 3.6% (October 10 – 16, 2021) to 2.7% (October 17 – 23, 2021).
  • Highest number of cases (24%) were seen among 0-19 year olds in the past two weeks.
  • Essex had the highest weekly case rate of 84 cases per 100,000 population.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

  • 2 workplaces
  • 0 long-term care or retirement homes
  • 5 community outbreaks
  • 3 school outbreaks

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 8 cases are community acquired
  • 2 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

  • 325,665 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 15,647 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
  • 310,018 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • 5,301 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
  • A total of 640,984 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 85.8% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 81.7% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated
