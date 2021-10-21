Woman in 70s dies as Windsor-Essex adds 22 new COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday.

A woman in her 70s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 461 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,324 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,661 people who have recovered.

WECHU released the epidemiological summary on Thursday, showing improvement in key indicators and a dramatic decrease in cases among school-age children.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting five people with COVID in hospital – four are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated. There are no COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are eight unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and one patient who is partially/fully vaccinated.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

8 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home

1 community outbreak

9 school outbreaks

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

10 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

6 cases are community acquired

6 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: