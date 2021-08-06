Woman in 70s dies related to COVID-19, Windsor-Essex adds 20 new cases: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday.

The health unit says a woman in her 70s from the community has died related to the virus. WECHU says she was unvaccinated.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has increased to 436 people.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed delivered the region’s epidemiological summary on Friday morning. He says the trends are heading in the wrong direction.

The per cent positivity for the region is 1.2 per cent. That is the eighth highest in the province.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,958 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,443 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

7 cases are community acquired

6 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is travel related

6 cases are still under investigation.

WECHU says 79 cases are currently active:

32 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active

47 non-VOC cases are active

There are three confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital in the region.

There are three workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

In provincial data, Ahmed says most of the new cases are not vaccinated.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: