Woman in 90s dies, 44 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 264 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past three days.

One woman in her 90s from a long-term care home has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 594 people.

Windsor-Essex has 317 active high-risk cases on Monday.

WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 44 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Monday, including five cases in the ICU. This is an increase from Friday, when WECHU reported 40 COVID patients in area hospitals. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 41 people with COVID in hospital on Sunday. WRH says 26 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 20 are fully vaccinated and six are unvaccinated. There are three COVID patients in the ICU. Two are being primarily treated for the virus. Both are vaccinated.

The Erie Shores Healthcare reported one unvaccinated patient with COVID-19 in hospital on Monday.

16 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

7 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

2 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

6 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

