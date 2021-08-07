Woman in Burk’s Falls dead after interaction with police, SIU evokes mandate

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an incident in Burk’s Falls that saw Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) use lethal force against a woman they say was wielding a knife.



In a news release issued by SIU late Friday, the agency said two officers responded to a report of an unwanted person at a residence in the area just before 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 5. Once on-scene, officers confronted the woman, and “an interaction ensued.”



The interaction resulted in both officers discharging their pistols and mortally wounding the woman. A third officer performed CPR but attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful.



The woman’s name has not yet been released and further information will be provided as it becomes available.



Burk’s Falls is located in the Almaguin Highlands region of Parry Sound district and is approx. 90km south of North Bay.



‘The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The Unit is also asking anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.’



The SIU is a civilian agency that investigates cases involving law enforcement officials where someone died, was injured seriously, alleged sexual assault or was shot at.



This is a developing story….Check back often for updates.