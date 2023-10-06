Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge: RCMP

The RCMP say a 29-year-old woman in Canada is facing a terrorism-related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS.

Police say Ammara Amjad returned to Canada from Syria on April 4 and was arrested by way of a terrorism peace bond. She was later released on bail conditions pending a future court appearance.

The RCMP say Amjad was then arrested this Thursday in Milton, Ont., and charged for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS. She appeared in two courts and was subsequently released on bail, subject to several conditions that were not disclosed.

Police say Amjad’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 17.

In April, a woman with the same name was repatriated to Canada from the Al-Hoj camp, an open-air prison in northeast Syria where some wives and widows of ISIS fighters are detained, and arrested upon arrival at a Montreal airport. She was eventually released on strict bail conditions.

As previously reported by CTV News, the woman was eventually released on strict bail conditions, including having to wear a GPS ankle monitor and limited access to cellphones and computers. She was also prohibited from driving, had to surrender her passport and was mandated to attend de-radicalization counselling.

CTVNews.ca has reached out to the RCMP to confirm if that was the same woman who was arrested and released on bail again this week.

In April, the U.S. Department of State said 14 women and children from “displaced persons camps” in northeast Syria were repatriated to Canada. It estimated that some 10,000 foreign nationals from 60 different countries remain in the camps, most of them women and children.

Another 10,000 men, who are suspected ISIS fighters, are being held in prisons, the department said.

People are encouraged to report any information on terrorism or related suspicious activity to the National Security Information Network by calling 1-800-420-5805 or to their local police detachment.

— with files from CTV National News Ottawa Correspondent Judy Trinh