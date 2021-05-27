Woman in critical condition after being struck by truck in southeast Calgary

A woman is in critical, life-threatening condition after being struck by a truck Thursday.

The incident took place around 1 p.m. at the intersection of 94 Avenue and Bonaventure Drive S.E.

The driver stayed on scene, according to Calgary police.

The woman was transported to hospital by ambulance. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

ALERT: Emergency services have been called to help a pedestrian involved in an incident on 94 Ave and Bonaventure Dr SE. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians.. #yyctraffic #yycroads