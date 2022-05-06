Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Friday afternoon.
Peel police said it occurred at the intersection of Bramalea and Orenda roads just after 3:30 p.m.
The woman was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, police said.
The driver of the vehicle, police said, remained at the scene.
The intersection is closed for investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information, including dashcam footage, to contact them.
