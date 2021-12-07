Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in northwest Calgary
Stephen Hunt
A woman is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in northwest Calgary.
The incident took place just after 9 p.m., when police responded to a call about an incident that took place on Country Hills Boulevard near 112th Avenue N.W.
EMS confirmed they transported the woman to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
The driver remained on scene.
Expect street closures in the area.
The traffic unit is on hand, investigating.
This is a developing story...
ALERT: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on NB Country Hills Bv north of 112 Ave NW. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians.. #yyctraffic #yycroads— YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) December 8, 2021
