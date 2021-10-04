Woman in critical condition after crashing into parked trailer in Mississauga

One woman is in life-threatening condition after police say she crashed into a parked trailer in the parking lot of a big box store in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.

The collision occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in a parking lot on Ridgeway Drive, located near Dundas Street West and Winston Park Drive.

Peel police say the lone female occupant of the car involved was found without vital signs at the scene and is in life-threatening condition.

More to come…