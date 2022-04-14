Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run downtown Toronto

A woman is in life-threatening condition after an overnight hit-and-run downtown.

Toronto police responded to a collision in the area of King Street and Spadina Avenue on Thursday at around 3:15 a.m.

Police said a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene and police continue to look for the driver, investigators said.

Police describe the vehicle as a black Mercedes sedan with front-end damage.

The southbound lanes on Spadina Avenue are closed from King Street to Wellington Street for the investigation.