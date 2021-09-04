Woman in critical condition after kayak hit by boat on Sudbury lake

Sudbury police say a 56-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a boat on a Sudbury area lake while out kayaking.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Friday at Fairbank Lake in the Walden area of Greater Sudbury.

Bystanders pulled the woman to safety and emergency responders found her onshore when they arrived having suffered head trauma.

She was taken to Health Sciences North by paramedics and is in critical condition.

"No charges have been laid, the investigation is ongoing. Alcohol or drugs are not a factor in this event," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Saturday morning.

