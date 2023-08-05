Woman in critical condition following crash in Bowmanville
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Bowmanville Saturday afternoon.
Durham police said the single-vehicle collision occurred near Baseline Road East and Bennett Road at around 12:20 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a black Jeep in a ditch where it had hit a hydro pole.
The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was found unconscious, and she was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital. Police said she remains in critical condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact investigators at 905-579-1520 ext. 5217 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.
