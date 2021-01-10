Police in Sudbury say one woman is in custody following a stabbing in the city's Flour Mill neighbourhood.

According to a tweet posted by the Greater Sudbury Police Service, a 34-year-old female allegedly stabbed a 40-year-old male on Queen Street.

Female 34yrs in police custody for a stabbing involving serious injuries to 40yr old male on Queen St. Investigation is continuing. This is an isolated incident and their is no safety concerns to the community. ^smy

The male is said to have sustained serious injuries.

Police confirm that they believe this is an isolated incident, saying they do not believe there is any risk to public safety.

