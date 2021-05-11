Woman in her 20s becomes youngest Ottawa resident to die of COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health is reporting the death of a woman in her 20s from COVID-19, making her the youngest person in the city to succumb to the virus.

The death was included in Tuesday's COVID-19 dashboard update. No other details about her were made immediately available.

Ottawa Public Health reported 67 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest daily case count since March 23, when 64 cases were announced. Two new deaths were announced Tuesday.

There have been 25,513 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began and 527 residents have died.

There were 2,073 new cases reported across the province on Tuesday, the lowest daily case count in Ontario since March 24. The province also reported 2,898 newly resolved cases and said 15 more people in Ontario have died of COVID-19. The province reported 77 cases in Ottawa. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health units pull data for their daily reports at different times of the day.

Daily case counts are typically lower on Tuesdays because of lower testing volumes, but the local figures have been falling overall. Ottawa Public Health reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 on May 4, 144 new cases on April 27, 186 new cases on April 20, and 194 new cases on April 13.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 2 to 8): 75.3 (down from 81.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 6.4 per cent (May 3 to 9)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.88

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 10:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 390,725

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 28,325

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 391,930

As of Monday, 46 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 76 people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses on Tuesday, up from 73 on Monday.

There are 20 people in intensive care, up from 19.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 1

20-29: 1

30-39: 2 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 11 (5 in ICU)

50-59: 25 (6 in ICU)

60-69: 9 (4 in ICU)

70-79: 19 (4 in ICU)

80-89: 5

90+: 3

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to decline and is below 1,300.

There are 1,285 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 1,374 active cases on Monday.

154 more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 23,701

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 4,573 (+7)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 106 (+1)

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 9

Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 5,444 (+34)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 41 (+1)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 11 new cases (2,054 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 9 new cases (3,219 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 21 new cases (5,750 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 3 new cases (3,883 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 14 new cases (3,351 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 6 new cases (3,082 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 1 new case (1,826 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 1 new case (1,022 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 0 new cases (818 total cases)

90+ years old: 1 new case (505 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce's next update will be released this afternoon.

Public Health Ontario said Sunday that 28,109 COVID-19 tests were completed province-wide on Monday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 3 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 5 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 17 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 2 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases

Outaouais: 27 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.