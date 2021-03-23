On Tuesday, the Timiskaming Health Unit announced a second person has died of COVID-19 in its catchment area.

A woman in her 60s passed away in the Kirkland Lake location of Blanche River Health on Monday night.

Out of respect for the family, the health unit said no further details will be provided.

“All of us at THU are extending our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time,” Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting medical officer of health, said in a news release. “COVID-19 is a dangerous and deadly disease, and it is tragic to lose a member of our community.”

District residents are reminded to follow public health measures:

- Continue practising physical distancing.

- Wear a mask or face covering in public indoor spaces.

- Wash hands with soap and warm water or use alcohol-based sanitizers and do not touch your face.

- Cough or sneeze into your elbow.

- Avoid gatherings with people outside of your household.

- Avoid non-essential travel outside of the district, especially to high transmission areas.

- Stay home if you feel sick and contact your local assessment centre to schedule an appointment for testing.

- Respect public health and any additional safety measures businesses have put in place.

- Reach out to vulnerable people in your community who may need support.

For more information on COVID-19, go to the health unit's website or visit Ontario’s website.