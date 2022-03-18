Woman in her 60s latest local COVID death: Middlesex-London Health Unit

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a new death related to COVID Friday.

It says a woman in her 60s not associated with a long-term or retirement home passed away with the virus, bringing the death toll across the region to 355.

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting another decrease in the number of COVID inpatients Friday.

It's reporting 23 inpatients with the virus, down from 27 Thursday. Currently, there are 13 patients at LHSC being treated for the virus, ten are being treated with the virus.

There are five or fewer are in the adult ICU at LHSC, there are also five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and no inpatients in pediatric critical care.

The hospital says it has 167 staff members who have tested positive for the virus, unchanged from Thursday. St Joseph's Health Care is reporting 64 staffers infected with the virus, up from 55 the day before.

There are currently five institutional outbreaks among long-term, retirement homes and hospitals across the region with a new one reported at the Longworth Retirement Residence Friday.

Meanwhile, ICU admissions across Ontario dropped to a low for 2022 with 193 Friday with 615 patients hospitalized.