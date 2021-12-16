Woman in her 70s dies after two-alarm fire in Upper Beaches
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A woman in her 70s is dead following a two-alarm fire in Upper Beaches Wednesday evening.
Fire crews responded to 751 Woodbine Avenue, near Gerrard Street East, just after 9:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they located the fire inside a unit in the building and rescued a woman without vital signs.
The woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later succumbed to her injuries, police said.
The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.
The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating.
@ONFireMarshal has been notified and the investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of this fire will commence in due course. On behalf of @Toronto_Fire, my thoughts are with the rescued resident and their family and friends.— Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) December 16, 2021
