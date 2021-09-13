Woman in her 70s stabbed on Winnipeg bus, police searching for suspect

A woman in her 70s was stabbed on a Winnipeg Transit bus Sunday afternoon, and police are asking the public for help in finding the suspect.

Officers responded to a report of a bus passenger assault around 3:15 p.m.

The bus in question managed to stop at Portage Avenue and Fort Street where officers located the injured woman.

Police said she was transported to hospital and treated for injuries, while the suspect in the assault left the bus after the attack.

Now the Major Crimes unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man, but warn people not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.