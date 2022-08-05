iHeartRadio

Woman in her 80s dies in hospital after collision in Scarborough

Emergency crews attend the scene of a collision in Scarborough on Aug. 5, 2022. (Craig Wadman)

An elderly woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough Friday afternoon.

The incident took place near Victoria Park and Surrey avenues around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, a passenger became trapped in a vehicle and was found unconscious. Emergency crews conducted CPR through the car window and was able to revive them.

An woman in her 80s was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, police said. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Paramedics say two other patients, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while police investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact traffic services at 416-808-1900. 

COLLISION: UPDATE
Victoria Pk/Surrey
- Police are on scene investigating
- A woman in her 80's was pronounced deceased at the hospital
- Victoria Park Av is closed in both directions between Surrey Av + Ruscica Dr
- Any witnesses contact @TrafficServices 416-808-1900
^lb

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 5, 2022
12