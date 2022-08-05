Woman in her 80s dies in hospital after collision in Scarborough
An elderly woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough Friday afternoon.
The incident took place near Victoria Park and Surrey avenues around 3:30 p.m.
According to police, a passenger became trapped in a vehicle and was found unconscious. Emergency crews conducted CPR through the car window and was able to revive them.
An woman in her 80s was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, police said. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Paramedics say two other patients, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Roads in the area were closed for several hours while police investigate the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact traffic services at 416-808-1900.
