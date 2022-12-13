Woman in her 80s killed in head-on collision in northwest Toronto
A woman in her 80s has died after a head-on collision in northwest Toronto Tuesday.
According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the incident occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m. in the area of Kipling and Steeles avenues.
Officials confirmed an elderly woman was transported in life-threatening condition to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A two-year-old child was transported to a pediatric trauma centre in stable condition, officials say.
Currently, Steeles Avenue is closed from Kipling to Islington avenues in both directions. Officials say the intersection can be expected to remain closed for hours to allow for investigation.
COLLISION: UPDATE
Kipling/Steeles
- Police are on scene investigating
- A woman in her 80s has been pronounced deceased at hospital
- The child's injuries are non-life-threatening
- Steeles remains closed for investigation between Kipling and Islington
^lb
On Tuesday morning, a pedestrian was killed in a collision at Courtneypark Drive and Edwards Boulevard in Mississauga.
-
P.E.I. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, slight increase in hospitalizationsPrince Edward Island is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released by the province Tuesday.
-
Greater Victoria limo fundraiser raises thousands for local charitySanta's sleigh was looking particularly sleek when it rolled into the Shelbourne Community Kitchen in Saanich, B.C., this week.
-
Toronto man charged with criminal harassment, police believe there may be more victimsToronto police believe there may be more victims after a 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a criminal harassment investigation.
-
Nova Scotia announces $140 million over four years in home-heating assistanceNova Scotia is investing $140 million over the next four years for energy efficiency programs to help low- and middle-income homeowners end their use of heating oil.
-
'I keep saying 'Thank you' out loud to no one:' Russell, Ont. man wins $1 million lottery prizeA Russell, Ont. man is $1 million richer after winning a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize.
-
'She's a legend': B.C. dance duo Funkanometry gets boost from star Annie LennoxGrammy award winner Annie Lennox was apparently blown away when she saw a video of two young Canadians dancing to the Eurythmics hit song Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).
-
Coldwater, Ont. gingerbread house creator wins south of the borderBeatriz Muller entered her gingerbread creation into the 30th anniversary of the U.S. National Gingerbread House Competition.
-
New Indigenous-owned tech company launches in SaskatchewanBirch Narrows Dene Development Inc. (BNDDI), MMLK Group Inc., and Superior Strategies have paired up to create All3Innovation LP, a new majority Indigenous-owned technology business.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, increase in cases, small drop in hospitalizationsNew Brunswick is reporting seven new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.