Woman in hospital after being found unconscious in Fraser River: police
A woman is recovering in hospital after being pulled from the Fraser River in New Westminster on Tuesday afternoon.
The New Westminster Police Department said officers received a report around noon that a woman in distress could be seen from the pier in the fast moving waters of the river.
Once they arrived on scene, officers used the NWPD’s boat to reach the woman, who was unconscious at the time.
They were able to bring the woman to safety and provided life-saving first aid before BC Emergency Health Services arrived on scene.
“The woman was transported to hospital,” Staff Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a news release Thursday. “We want to express our gratitude to the citizens who saw she needed help and called 911. Thanks to their quick thinking and the work of patrol officers, she is now recovering.”
Police said the investigation into how the woman ended up in the river is ongoing, but there is no foul play suspected.
-
-
Calgary father, son arrested for child sexual exploitation, assault, extortionA Calgary father and son face a lengthy list of criminal charges after being arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation, assault and extortion of multiple teen girls.
-
3 suspects facing charges after drugs, cash and vehicles seized in Kelowna: RCMPMounties in Kelowna say they made a “huge dent” in the local drug trade after a large seizure of drugs, cash and vehicles last month.
-
N.B. sending additional fire crews to Nova Scotia as record-breaking fire remains out of controlMore New Brunswick fire crews are set to travel to Nova Scotia in the coming days to help fight ongoing forest fires.
-
Outdoor patio return to downtown Sudbury amid the hot weatherThere will be a lot of music, revelry and fun in downtown Sudbury on Friday evening as the Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Association launches its 'Ultimate Summer Kick-Off' Party. For many, it also marks the unofficial start to patio season.
-
Defence concludes closing summations in Windsor murder trialThe defence has completed its closing summations in an ongoing Windsor murder trial involving the shooting death of 20-year-old Madisen Gingras in April of 2020.
-
'Many, many lives turned upside down' by wildfires: N.S. premierNova Scotia’s premier says the “historic” wildfires in the province have caused a “breath-taking amount of damage.”
-
Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in QuebecNotorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo has been moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
-
B.C. giving $4.5 million to upgrade Canuck Place Children's HospiceThe British Columbia government has announced $4.5 million in new funding for Canuck Place to renovate and upgrade the Vancouver children's hospice.