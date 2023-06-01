Woman in hospital after being found unconscious in Fraser River: police

A woman is recovering in hospital after being pulled from the Fraser River in New Westminster on Tuesday afternoon.

The New Westminster Police Department said officers received a report around noon that a woman in distress could be seen from the pier in the fast moving waters of the river.

Once they arrived on scene, officers used the NWPD’s boat to reach the woman, who was unconscious at the time.

They were able to bring the woman to safety and provided life-saving first aid before BC Emergency Health Services arrived on scene.

“The woman was transported to hospital,” Staff Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a news release Thursday. “We want to express our gratitude to the citizens who saw she needed help and called 911. Thanks to their quick thinking and the work of patrol officers, she is now recovering.”

Police said the investigation into how the woman ended up in the river is ongoing, but there is no foul play suspected.