iHeartRadio

Woman in hospital and man in custody after series of collisions in Etobicoke and Mississauga

Yellow police tape curtains off the scene of one of several collisions on Burnhamthorpe Road Tuesday April 12, 2022. (Chris Broadley /CTV News Toronto)

Toronto police say they are investigating a series of collisions in Etobicoke and Mississauga that saw one woman taken to hospital and a man taken into custody Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and The East Mall at around 8 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Toronto Fire responded to the scene and said that a car was involved in a collision with a five-ton truck.

Images from one scene at Burnhamthorpe Road, east of Martin Grove Road, showed a small black vehicle crashed into a hydro pole next to a church.

Police vehicles could be seen at a second scene at Burnhamthorpe Road and Highway 427.

Peel Regional Police said they responded to a third collision connected to the first two, this one at Dixie Road and the Queensway in Mississauga at around 8:09 p.m.

Seven vehicles were involved in that collision and a woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

One man was taken into custody in connection with the collision, Peel police said.

Surveillance footage from the area shared with CP24 shows a smoking white van coming to a stop at a construction area before police officers race in and apprehend the driver.

Police have not yet said what charges he may face.

12