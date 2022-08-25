Woman in hospital with serious injuries after Charlottetown collision
A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after two vehicles collided in Charlottetown Thursday morning.
Around 8 a.m., Charlottetown Police Services responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Upton Road and Regis Duffy Drive.
According to police, an SUV collided with a smaller vehicle while crossing Upton Road from Regis Duffy Drive.
Paramedics and Charlottetown Fire were called to help extract the driver from the smaller vehicle. She was the only person inside the vehicle at the time.
The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown with serious injuries.
Police say the driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash.
The area was closed to drivers for several hours as police investigated the scene.
Charlottetown police say the investigation is ongoing and charges may be laid.
-
Saskatoon fire crews respond to carbon monoxide callThe Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to calls about a possible carbon monoxide leak in a six-unit townhouse on the 1100 block of McKercher Drive around 9 a.m. Thursday.
-
Motorcyclist killed in Highway 9 crash with pickup truck identifiedThe victim killed in a collision on Highway 9 in Caledon on Sunday has been identified as a Kitchener woman.
-
'It's a crisis': Access to mental health services a challengeMichael Mahoney says the police shooting of a 70-year-old man downtown last week reminded him of his brother Matthew's death in 2018.
-
City gives go-ahead to tear down apartment building to make way for parking lotThe city of Ottawa’s planning committee has given the green light to tear down a small downtown apartment building, to make way for a parking lot.
-
Armed suspects have been invading home medical marijuana grow ops in Abbotsford, police sayPolice in Abbotsford say they've responded to eight home invasions at licensed medical marijuana grow operations in the city over the last five months.
-
Personal tragedy in a public space: Police investigate body found on Wellington StreetFor the second time this week members of the public have been confronted with personal tragedy with a body discovered on the front lawn along a high-traffic London commuter route.
-
No vacancy: Post-secondary students struggle to find spots to liveWith less than two weeks before the start of classes, the Université de Moncton still has 120 students looking for either on or off-campus housing.
-
'Number of complaints has gone up': Kitchener to review fireworks bylawThe City of Kitchener is reviewing the number of days residents can set fireworks off after the city reported a significant increase in the number of complaints related to fireworks in the community.
-
Barrie Fair returns with new features after pandemic pauseRides, cotton candy, animals, home crafts and more, it's all back at the Essa Agriplex for the first Barrie Fair in three years.