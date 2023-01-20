Woman in hospital with serious injuries after found stabbed at Dundas Station

Toronto police are investigating after a woman reportedly stabbed near York University was found at a downtown TTC subway station on Friday evening.

Police said they received calls for a stabbing at Dundas Station around 8:40 p.m. When they arrived, officers located a woman in her 20s suffering from a stab wound to her abdomen.

She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Const. Laura Brabant said officers were told that the stabbing occurred near York University, which is approximately 25 kilometres away from Dundas Station. The exact time when the incident happened is unknown.

Brabant said the woman apparently got into the subway and made her way downtown.

Officers are now near York University looking for the crime scene.

No suspect information has been released.

