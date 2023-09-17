Woman in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in northeast Calgary

A woman is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in northeast Calgary.

The incident took place around 5:20 a.m. at 36 Street at Whitehorn Drive N.E., Calgary police Sgt. Brad Norman confirmed to CTV News Sunday.

A woman, believed to be in her early 20s, was in the crosswalk when she was hit by a Toyota Matrix driven by a woman in her 60s. The woman was transported to hospital by EMS in life-threatening condition.

Police believe the pedestrian was crossing the street against the signal.

The driver wasn't injured.

Norman said the motorist stayed on scene. Alcohol and excessive speed are not believed to have been factors.

As a result, 36 Street was currently closed in both directions between 32nd Avenue and 39 Avenue N.E.

Police said they expected the street to be closed for several hours and advised using alternate routes.