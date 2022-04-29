Woman in life threatening condition after stabbing in northeast Calgary

A woman is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed Friday in northeast Calgary.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m., on the 600 block of 42 Avenue N.E., where a woman between 20 and 30 years old was attacked.

EMS transported her to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police have arrested a man and a woman.

They are canvassing the area for witnesses.

This is a developing story….