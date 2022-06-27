Woman in life-threatening condition after violent sexual assault in Hamilton, police say
A 46-year-old woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a violent sexual assault in Hamilton early Monday morning.
Hamilton police were in the vicinity of Barton Street East near Victoria Avenue just before 3 a.m. when they were flagged down by a witness and alerted to the presence of a woman in nearby alleyway, who was suffering from serious injuries following an apparent assault.
Police say that investigators have since determined that the assault “contained a sexual component” and are therefore treating the incident as a sexual assault investigation.
Police have released surveillance camera images of a potential suspect, who they say fled the scene on foot.
He is described as a tall, young black male with short braided hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white track suite.
Police say investigators continue to canvass the area for witnesses and additional surveillance camera footage.
