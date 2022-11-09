Woman in North Bay charged with armed robbery, wearing a disguise

A 52-year-old woman in North Bay is facing several charges in connection with robberies that occurred on Nov. 1 and Nov. 7.

The accused, who is from Mattawa, was charged with a Nov. 1 robbery of a gas station on Highway 17.

“The suspect entered the business, threatened an employee with a firearm, left with a quantity of Canadian currency, and fled the scene in a vehicle,” the North Bay Police Service said in a news release Wednesday.

On Nov. 7, the Anishinabek Police Service reported a robbery had taken place and released images to the public of the accused and a vehicle used in the robbery of a business.

Around 7 p.m. the same day, North Bay police received a report the same suspect robbed a convenience store on Cassells Street.

“The suspect entered the business, threatened an employee with a firearm, left with a quantity of Canadian currency, and fled the scene in a vehicle,” police said.

A member of the public saw the suspect at 7:45 p.m. in a parking lot on McKeown Avenue and contacted police. She was arrested a short time later.

“A search incident to arrest of the accused by police resulted in the seizure of a handgun,” police said.

“I want to thank the Anishinabek Police Service and OPP for their assistance in this investigation,” Scott Tod, Chief of the North Bay Police Service, is quoted as saying in the release.

“I also want to recognize the quick thinking of the witness who, thanks to images released to the public, recognized the accused and immediately contacted police.”

She faces a dozen charges, including armed robbery, wearing a disguise, pointing a firearm and robbery with violence. The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.