Woman in serious condition after early morning stabbing

Police are on scene in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Monterey Park, where they say a woman was stabbed.

Officials told CTV News a woman in her 30s was stabbed in a park at 4:30 a.m.

There are no details about what led up to the attack, but EMS took the victim to Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

She's since been upgraded to serious, but stable, condition.

Police are searching the scene for evidence and are working to speak with possible witnesses.

It's not known if there are any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

(With files from Austin Lee)