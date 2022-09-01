Woman in serious condition after oxygen tank explodes in East Village

A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition after an oxygen tank exploded in an East Village retirement home Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Geo C King Tower in the 800 block of Sixth Street S.E. at around 6 a.m. after the building's fire alarm system activated and a 911 call reported smoke emanating from a fifth-floor suite.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames within the unit and found an injured woman outside the suite. The blaze was quickly extinguished.

A total of 22 people were evacuated from the building but several residents were told to shelter in place due to heavy smoke or mobility issues that prevented their removal from the tower.

Fire crews checked on residents in all suites on all of the building's floors to ensure their safety, offer reassurance and answer questions.

The air quality within the building was deemed safe and everyone who was displaced was permitted to return inside.

Calgary Police Service officials tell CTV News the explosion was reportedly the result of an older woman smoking next to an oxygen tank.