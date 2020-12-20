A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Etobicoke Sunday night.

Toronto police responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of The West Mall and Rathburn Road at around 10:15 p.m.

An adult female was found with stab wounds and was transported to a trauma centre with serious, non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said two males were seen fleeing into a nearby park area.

A description of the suspects has not been released.

Police are on scene investigating.

STABBING:

The West Mall & Rathburn Rd

- reports that a woman has been stabbed, and two males fled into the park area

- police o/s

- have located an adult female w/ stab wounds

- @TorontoMedics o/s - transporting female w/ serious injuries to hospital

- will update#GO2394909

^al